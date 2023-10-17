Acclaimed author Barbara Kingsolver talks about building ‘bridges of compassion’ through literature at Stanford GSE event

Barbara Kingsolver, acclaimed author and winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for her most recent novel, Demon Copperhead, says that she waited many years – because of shame – to share the story of her Appalachian community.

“I’ve watched over time that progressive people have become much more prepared to consider structural and institutional poverty and oppression with respect to race, but not with respect to class,” Kingsolver said to a crowd of 400 at Stanford’s CEMEX Auditorium on Oct. 14.

“We still imagine that the Appalachian people who were left behind economically are there because we are lazy and stupid,” she said. “It wasn’t until I finally got old enough and solid enough that I decided I was going to try and tell this story of my people, to try and cross the divide.”

During her visit to campus, hosted by Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE), Kingsolver shared her reverence for the power of literature and its potential for shaping people’s feelings about an oft-overlooked or disparaged part of society.

Kingsolver grew up in Central Appalachia, where Demon Copperhead, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, is set. The novel tells the story of an orphaned boy’s journey of resilience through foster care, poverty, and addiction in rural Appalachia.

“Something literature can do that’s so special, that nothing else can do, is put you inside another person’s life,” Kingsolver said. “We learn from human experience, and literature is so sneaky because it can cross these divides that other forms of media often cannot.”

The power of visibility

The event was initiated by Kelly Boles, a GSE doctoral candidate who reached out to Kingsolver just eight weeks ago in the hopes that the author would be able to squeeze in an extra stop on her Pacific Coast book tour.

Boles, who also grew up in Central Appalachia, enrolled at the GSE after teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Kentucky’s fifth district, one of the poorest congressional districts in the country, where she saw firsthand how rural students were affected by poverty and invisibility.

“A lot of people were surprised by some of the things in [Kingsolver’s] book, because of how harsh some of Demon’s experiences were,” Boles said, referring to the novel’s protagonist. “But I taught students who were like Demon. So his story felt very honest to me as an accurate portrayal of real challenges for people in Appalachia, and a true effort to highlight the systemic issues of the region.”

Boles is a fellow with the Diversifying Academia, Recruiting Excellence (DARE) program at Stanford, which supports doctoral students in preparing for academic careers and encourages fellows to develop projects that enhance students’ experience on campus. As part of the visit, Kingsolver also met with a group of about 10 GSE doctoral students, undergraduates studying creative writing, and students from the Stanford Storytelling Project to talk about the craft of writing and telling authentic stories.

The discussion at CEMEX that followed was moderated by Sarah Levine, an assistant professor at the GSE, and Lisa Goldman Rosas, an assistant professor at Stanford School of Medicine.