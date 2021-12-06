New Stanford research lab explores incarcerated students’ educational paths

From her earliest jobs – first as a camp counselor, then as a daycare worker and school teacher – Subini Annamma always liked working with the so-called “difficult” kids.

“I didn’t find them difficult,” said Annamma. “I thought they were funny and interesting, really engaging. They were just kids.”

As a special education teacher in middle and high schools in Oregon, California and Colorado, she started noticing that some of her students would disappear for stretches of time – to juvenile incarceration facilities, it turned out. In part for more insight into their trajectories, she decided to “follow” them and began teaching in youth residential treatment centers and prisons.

Annamma, now an associate professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE), continues to pursue a deeper understanding of the relationship between special education and youth incarceration. Examining the policies and practices that have led to students of color being disproportionately represented in both settings, she explores what education does – and could – look like in a place designed largely for punishment.

This year, with Stanford Law School (SLS) Professor Ralph Richard Banks, director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice, Annamma launched the Walkout! Lab for Youth Justice, part of an initiative by the Stanford Center for Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity to establish racial equity action labs at Stanford.

The Walkout! Lab is part of a deepening relationship between the GSE and the law school. Annamma and Banks first collaborated in 2020, teaching a course together (with Professor Bill Koski, PhD ‘03; SLS alum Tara Ford; SLS associate dean and lecturer Diane Chin; and the pro bono law firm Public Counsel) to explore what it would take to create an antiracist public education system.

Annamma and Banks teamed up again to create the Walkout! Lab, combining Banks’ expertise in legal and policy analysis with Annamma’s in the criminalization of multiply marginalized youth in education.

The Walkout! Lab is distinct among other youth justice research projects for its focus on education, Annamma said. “When people look at youth prisons, it’s often from a criminal justice lens,” she said. “Rarely do we look at the education that goes on inside these spaces.”