Stanford undergrads join local high school students and their teachers for an uncommon learning experience

Students at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Calif., are joining Stanford undergrads in an uncommon learning experience from the Stanford course catalog: an ethnic studies class that brings students and teachers from both campuses together to learn from each other.

The course – Introduction to Latinx Studies, led by Stanford Associate Professor Jonathan Rosa – stands out for its unusual approach. Co-facilitated by five teachers from the high school, the course fully integrates the Stanford and Sequoia participants’ experience, building a world of knowledge that goes beyond the boundaries of campus.

“For me, recognizing and understanding and sharing knowledge from outside of the university is absolutely central to the vision of ethnic studies,” said Rosa, an associate professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE) and the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. “I didn’t feel comfortable teaching this course without a community engagement component.”

An evolving partnership

The course grew from a longtime collaboration between Stanford GSE, Sequoia High School and the Haas Center for Public Service. Rosa, who also directs the Chicanx/Latinx Studies program at Stanford, joined the faculty in 2015 and soon began working with Sequoia and the Haas Center to adapt his introductory course into a community-based experience.

Before the pandemic, some 20 to 40 Stanford undergrads would travel to the high school in Redwood City each week, attending Rosa’s class with Sequoia sophomores who took the course as part of an academic support program that prepares students for college eligibility and success.

This year, for the first time, all Sequoia students in grades 9-12 were invited to apply. Thirty were selected to join 25 Stanford undergrads in the course, which was held online during the pandemic.

A new grant from the Haas Center this year also made it possible for several Sequoia high school teachers to take on a substantial role in facilitating the course – turning it into a learning experience for the educators as well, as Sequoia prepares to launch its own ethnic studies curriculum for ninth graders this fall.

“I wanted this to be a true collaboration,” said Rosa. “I’m not teaching this course ‘for’ the Sequoia students or staff. The teachers and I are co-facilitating, and the Stanford students are just learning this material as much as the Sequoia students are. We’re all learning and teaching together, and that’s central to this experience.”