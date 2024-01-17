What’s next for universities after the ban on race-based affirmative action?

Many universities were left with questions after the U.S. Supreme Court upended nearly 60 years of precedent by overturning affirmative action last summer.

Rather than wait for answers, Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE) Professor Mitchell Stevens and Stanford Law School (SLS) Professor Ralph Richard Banks created a new policy practicum, entitled What's Next? After Students for Fair Admissions, that seeks to provide guidance.

The course — which is made up of students from the GSE, SLS, Distinguished Careers Institute (DCI), and other graduate and undergraduate programs — reconsiders how America's leading educational institutions approach selective college admissions, and the allocation of resources tied to prestigious universities, to improve higher education.

“The Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions created a lot of ambiguity, and it’s in those moments of confusion that new policies and new ideas have a fighting chance at becoming part of the institutional future,” Stevens said. “This policy lab is about thinking about how institutions like Stanford can respond to the new environment created by the decision.”

Now in its second quarter after starting in the fall, the course is co-taught by Hoang Pham and Dan Sutton, two scholars with the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.