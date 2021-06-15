Stanford education students close the book on a year like no other

When Rob Heavner got word last summer that classes at Stanford Graduate School of Education would be online in the fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no sign of subsiding, he considered taking advantage of the option offered to incoming GSE students to defer their enrollment for one year.

“I was definitely nervous. I toyed with the idea of deferring,” said Heavner, who had been working as a middle school teacher in Seattle before joining the GSE’s master’s program in Policy, Organizational and Leadership Studies (POLS) last fall. “But it was the right time for me to be going to graduate school. It was a transitional time in the world, [and a good] time for me to transition to something new.”

Heavner, who shared more about his experience this year in a podcast produced by the GSE’s Office of Innovation and Technology (IT), marked another transition this week as the GSE celebrated its 2021 graduates, an intrepid band of scholars who persevered through an extraordinary year of trials and uncertainty.

The GSE is conferring 104 master’s degrees this year – just over half that of recent years, due to the number of students who chose to defer their enrollment until Fall 2021. Sixteen doctoral students are expected to receive their PhD by the end of this summer, many having finished their dissertation research under unpredictable circumstances and defending their work remotely. Thirty Stanford undergraduates were recognized for completing a minor or honor’s thesis at the GSE.

This year’s graduates were honored during a series of virtual gatherings this week, in addition to a university-wide, in-person commencement ceremony for advanced-degree recipients. An in-person GSE diploma ceremony is planned for next June, with graduates from 2020 and 2021 invited to join for a chance to walk the stage.

Positioned to innovate

Plenty has been said about the headaches and hurdles of remote learning, from screen fatigue and digital accessibility to the difficulty of building relationships online. For the majority of the GSE’s master’s students, the pandemic transformed the entirety of their year-long experience.

But as a community of educators, the GSE was keenly positioned to innovate in the digital learning space. The Stanford Teacher Education Program (STEP) quickly introduced new coursework on distance teaching and learning for its teacher candidates, drawing on the expertise of GSE faculty and doctoral students. In a series of programs facilitated by digital learning specialists at GSE IT, faculty and instructors from across the school shared emerging strategies with the community, with sessions on tactics and tools to enhance the online experience as well as practices for supporting students’ well-being and building trust online.

Karin Forssell, director of the master’s program in Learning Design and Technology (LDT) and a lecturer at the GSE, observed “a certain meta aspect to the experience” among her own students, whose very focus is to investigate ways of applying technology to educational challenges. “I definitely felt a willingness to explore how we use the tools of remote learning,” she said, “and to make it work in our classes.”

Preparing teachers without classrooms